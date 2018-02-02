Bridge work may affect traffic on Kell Freeway next week

Traffic may be affected by bridge work on Kell Freeway next week.

Beginning Monday, February 5, contractors will begin work on the bridges at Taft, Harrison and Brook Streets starting on the Eastbound side of Kell Freeway/US 82. Once work is completed, they will move to the Westbound side and continue work. According to TX-DOT, crews will begin work on the inside lanes. Once those lanes are finished, they will close down the outside lanes and work on those.

The work is to finish a joint repair and sealing project begun last July. The work hours will be between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Drivers are asked to use caution and watch for signs and lane closures while driving in the area.

