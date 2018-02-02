Non-profit works to fight battle against substance abuse

One Wichita Falls group is working to put an end to substance abuse in area youth.

Amber Gilmore is the Director of Prevention at Serenity House.

She takes pride in our young people.

"The youth are going to be our leaders one day," said Gilmore. "We want to make sure that we equip them with the skills that they need to become great leaders."

One way she can mold them into leaders is by teaching students about substance abuse.

"The younger that we can reach the youth, the greater their chances are from not using those substances," said Gilmore.

The team at Serenity House goes into area schools and talks to students about why it is important to say no to drugs and alcohol.

This way lets them interact and get to know the students.

"We like to be able to see the students each week," said Gilmore. "Getting to see the differences that we can make is an amazing feeling."

Cody Blair is the principal at Barwise Middle School.

On Friday, he was given one of the winning posters that students did through a project from Serenity House.

"Anytime we have partners from the community who are willing to invest in our youth to help them make good decisions, make good choices, be apart of that whole child education, we love it," said Blair.

Gilmore said every life Serenity House can impact matters.

"We can't keep students away from every situation," said Gilmore. "We wish we could, but we can't. We can equip them with the tools that they need to make good choices and strive for the goals that they set for themselves."

Other winners of that poster contest include W.F. George Middle School in Iowa Park and Burkburnett High School.

