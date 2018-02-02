Police release new picture of Subway robbery suspect

Police release a new photo of the Subway robbery suspect. (Source: WFPD)

Police have released a new photo of the suspect in a robbery at a Wichita Falls Subway.

On Thursday, just after 3 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Subway in the 3700 block of Fairway Blvd. in the shopping strip next to Market Street.

Early reports indicate a white man, 40 to 50-years-old, standing 5'10 to 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 to 220 pounds entered the store and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing a grey jacket or hoodie. It is not clear if the suspect had a weapon or claimed he had a weapon.

Detectives are interviewing the employees to gather more information. The suspect left on foot northbound on Fairway Blvd.

If you have any information on this crime, please call the Wichita Falls Police Department at 940-720-5000.

