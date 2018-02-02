Police release new picture of Subway robbery suspect

All T-6 Texan II trainer aircraft continue to be temporarily grounded at all United States Air Force Bases, including Sheppard Air Force Base.
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.
Wichita Falls Police have confirmed to Newschannel 6 a WFISD employee is facing a charge of Failure to Report.
The last day to register to vote in the 2018 primaries is approaching.
