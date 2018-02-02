Police release new picture of Subway robbery suspect - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Police release new picture of Subway robbery suspect

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Police release a new photo of the Subway robbery suspect. (Source: WFPD) Police release a new photo of the Subway robbery suspect. (Source: WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Police have released a new photo of the suspect in a robbery at a Wichita Falls Subway.

On Thursday, just after 3 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Subway in the 3700 block of Fairway Blvd. in the shopping strip next to Market Street.

Early reports indicate a white man, 40 to 50-years-old, standing 5'10 to 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 to 220 pounds entered the store and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing a grey jacket or hoodie. It is not clear if the suspect had a weapon or claimed he had a weapon. 

Detectives are interviewing the employees to gather more information. The suspect left on foot northbound on Fairway Blvd.

If you have any information on this crime, please call the Wichita Falls Police Department at 940-720-5000.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • SAFB reacts to T-6's being temporarily grounded

    SAFB reacts to T-6's being temporarily grounded

    Friday, February 2 2018 7:08 PM EST2018-02-03 00:08:28 GMT
    The blue and red T-6's, like the one pictured above, are being temporarily grounded at all U.S. Air Force Bases. (Source: KAUZ)The blue and red T-6's, like the one pictured above, are being temporarily grounded at all U.S. Air Force Bases. (Source: KAUZ)

    All T-6 Texan II trainer aircraft continue to be temporarily grounded at all United States Air Force Bases, including Sheppard Air Force Base.

    All T-6 Texan II trainer aircraft continue to be temporarily grounded at all United States Air Force Bases, including Sheppard Air Force Base.

  • The Latest: Nunes says there's 'no evidence of collusion'

    The Latest: Nunes says there's 'no evidence of collusion'

    Friday, February 2 2018 7:05 AM EST2018-02-02 12:05:00 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 7:00 PM EST2018-02-03 00:00:20 GMT

    President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".

    President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".

  • APNewsBreak: Man who sold ammo to Vegas shooter charged

    APNewsBreak: Man who sold ammo to Vegas shooter charged

    Friday, February 2 2018 6:10 PM EST2018-02-02 23:10:27 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 6:21 PM EST2018-02-02 23:21:24 GMT

    An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.

    An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.

    •   
Powered by Frankly