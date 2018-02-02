WFPD searching for missing person - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD searching for missing person

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Corrie Hollingsworth (Source: WFPD) Corrie Hollingsworth (Source: WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a missing person.

40-year old Corrie Hollingsworth was last seen in the 1300 block of Central Freeway at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, January 28th.

She was wearing a blue Walmart shirt and khaki pants. She is 4'10" and weigh 92 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. There is a dimple on her right cheek and a tattoo of an angel on her back. She was last seen driving a 2002 blue four door Chevy Tahoe was TX tag L408288.

If you have any information about where she may be, you are asked to call police. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

