Chilly for Super Bowl Sunday

Good Sunday morning! Light N winds hang with us first thing today. They will pick up into lunchtime today. High temps top out in the mid 40s and low 50s just after lunchtime. By kick off for Super Bowl Sunday, temps will be in the upper 30s. Kick off ends with temps in the low 30s and upper 20s.

South winds return Monday, but temps will hold steady in the low 50s with increasing cloud cover. As moisture streams in overnight Monday into Tuesday, morning temps stay in the low 40s and upper 30s and cloud cover increases. We stay in the low to mid 40s Tuesday before the front pushes through, quickly dropping our temps into the 30s and 20s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and NE winds to 30 mph. Most of us across SW Oklahoma have a good shot at seeing some rain. Depending on our temperatures, a wintry mix could be possible farther N near I-40. Stay with us as we fine tune the forecast.

Colder air filters in behind the front, keeping us in the 40s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies and light N winds.

We're back in the upper 50s Thursday and Friday before colder air arrives for the weekend. High temps Saturday stay in the 30s with strong N winds. We will be monitoring the chance for any winter weather late Friday night into early Saturday morning. At the moment the best chance for freezing rain will be NE.

-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey