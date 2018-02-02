Chilly Monday Despite Sunshine

Chilly day today in the wake of yesterday's cold front. Temperatures are in the upper teens in parts of Texoma this morning. Despite sunshine and light south winds temperatures, we'll be in the 40s at noon , afternoon highs will be in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s. Skies will be cloudy with a chance of drizzle or very light rain, primarily in the morning. Measurable rain chances are very low. Highs will be in the low 40s. Temperatures will warm gradually every day beginning Wednesday. Highs in the 60s are probable Friday into Saturday before another cold front Sunday.

-First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron