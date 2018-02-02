Cold Front Arrives This Afternoon

Good morning! Happy Saturday all! A little bit breezy out there first thing today. South winds pick up through lunch time before shifting back to the N by this evening.

Temps hit the low to mid 60s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds before the front arrives.

We stay breezy overnight, keeping temps from falling below the mid to upper 30s. Skies clear by sunrise Sunday, leaving us with plenty of sunshine for Sunday afternoon. Temps Sunday stay in the upper 50s with breezy N winds.

South winds return Monday, but temps will hold steady in the mid 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. As moisture streams in overnight Monday into Tuesday, morning temps stay in the mid 40s and cloud cover increases. We stay in the low 50s Tuesday before the front pushes through under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be best across eastern Texoma. Most stay dry out west.

Colder air filters in behind the front, keeping us in the 40s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

We're back in the upper 50s Thursday before more cloud cover and some potential rain chances arrive for next weekend.

-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey