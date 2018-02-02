Cooler days ahead with rain chances Tuesday

After a warm Saturday, the next few days look cooler. Tonight temperatures fall to around 40° with mostly clear skies. Skies will stay mostly clear tomorrow as a cold front dives through. Highs probably won't make it out of the 50s Sunday before the cold front causes temperatures to fall. It'll be a chilly Superbowl evening and night with temperatures in the 40s and eventually 20s by early Monday morning. Highs stay in the mid 50s on Monday and will struggle to get out of the 40s on Tuesday thanks to cloud cover and rain chances. Showers will be possible on Tuesday but heavy rain amounts aren't expected and it won't do anything to dent drought conditions. Drizzle/fog will also be possible as we head into Monday night/Tuesday morning.

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder