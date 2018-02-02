Great Looking Weekend Weather

Puxatony Phil saw his shadow this morning in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, our prairie dog also saw his shadow meaning 6 more long weeks of winter! This weekend will be nice however, expect mostly mild weather with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the 60s. A surge of cool air arrives Sunday night into Monday with some ups and downs in temperatures expected next week. The overall weather pattern looks very dry.
Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist
