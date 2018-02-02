Great Looking Weekend Weather - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Great Looking Weekend Weather

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Puxatony Phil saw his shadow this morning in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, our prairie dog also saw his shadow meaning 6 more long weeks of winter! This weekend will be nice however, expect mostly mild weather with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the 60s. A surge of cool air arrives Sunday night into Monday with some ups and downs in temperatures expected next week. The overall weather pattern looks very dry. 

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist 

