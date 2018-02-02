Turning colder tonight, rain still possible on Tuesday

Weather has turned much colder behind today's cold front. Winds have been strong as well with gusts near 40 mph. Winds will taper off by midnight but temperatures will continue to fall to near 20 degrees by Monday morning. Winds will again switch this time from the north to the south and temperatures will rise despite partly cloudy skies. Highs will make it to the mid 50s. Clouds will increase and drizzle will be possible late Monday into Tuesday before showers become possible. Rain totals don't look impressive staying under a quarter of an inch and most below a tenth of an inch. Tuesday will be a dreary day however with highs in the mid 40s and thick cloud cover. Temperatures will likely be falling throughout the day. We'll also have to look out for some light icing but no travel issues are expected as of today. We're more mild by Thursday and Friday before our next storm system which looks like a mess as models disagree about pretty much everything.

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder