Monday is the last day to register to vote

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The last day to register to vote in the 2018 primaries is approaching.

Monday, February 5 is the last day to register. Early voting is set to begin on Monday, February 20 and will run until March 2.

We will have the voting locations posted on the Newschannel 6 app and our website. If you are wondering about the candidates, we have been covering the debates and have that online as well. 

For more information on how to register, click here.

