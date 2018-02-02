Second WFISD employee facing charges

Wichita Falls Police have confirmed to Newschannel 6 a WFISD employee is facing a charge of Failure to Report. (Source: KAUZ)

Wichita Falls Police have confirmed to Newschannel 6 a WFISD employee is facing a charge of Failure to Report.

Texas state law requires a person in an official capacity to notify police and Child Protective Services within 48 hours of learning about or suspecting an incident involving any abuse of a child.

WFPD says its Crimes Against Juvenile detectives did reach out to the WFISD Police Chief and made them aware of the situation before these warrants were issued.

The WFISD has confirmed Haynes Elementary Principal Cindy Underwood has been placed on administrative leave but police have not released the name on the arrest warrant.

This is the second such offense involving a WFISD Principal this year.

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved