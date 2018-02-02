Crash on 287 sends three to the hospital

A series of crashes on U.S. 287 sent three people to the hospital Friday evening according to DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing. (Source: RNN)

Just after 5 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on 287 between Jolly and Henrietta near Klein Road when it struck a piece of debris. The driver of the vehicle pulled over for a flat tire. That's when a second vehicle hit the debris in the road and lost control, driving into a ditch and flipping several times. Several other vehicles were also involved in minor crashes due to the debris in the road.

The only people injured were the three people inside the car that flipped. They were taken to United Regional with unknown injuries.

