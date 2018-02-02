HS Soccer scores and highlights: Feb. 2 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores and highlights: Feb. 2

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Rider Boys soccer huddle before they took on Princeton. / Source: KAUZ Rider Boys soccer huddle before they took on Princeton. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

#4 WFHS  1 (2-0-2)
Braswell    1 (1-0-2)
WF: Luis Camacho G, Adrian Botello A

Non-District

Princeton  1
Rider        3
RID: Blake Beasley G (PK), Colsen Welch G

Pampa  1
Hirschi   2
HIR: Jose Chavarria 2 G

Stephenville  5
Graham        2
GRA: Greg Simental, Will Busey G each

Borger          0
Burkburnett  3
BURK: Anthony Gauthier G, A, A.J. Ranjel, Jackson Holt G each

Girls

District 5-5A

Braswell  0
WFHS     1 (2-1-1)
WF: Alyssa Hollis G, Tagan Hansen A

Non-District

#2 Stephenville  6
Graham             0

Borger          0
Burkburnett  0

