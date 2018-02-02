HS Soccer scores and highlights: Feb. 2

Highlights of Tatum Veitenheimer's last game in Windthorst, key match-ups in 6-4A and more, plus complete area scores!
Scores and highlights from Friday's high school soccer around Texoma!
#23 Mustang tennis won an exhibition match against Seminole State; softball dropped their season opener
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.
