MSU Roundup: Men's Tennis and Softball

Mustangs rack up three-ranked singles win in rout of Seminole State

The MSU Mustangs continued the early goings of the men's tennis season with an exhibition match against Seminole State on Friday at the MSU Tennis Center. The Mustangs knocked off a trio of ITA ranked singles players, rolling to a 7-2 victory in the match.



The Mustangs got two early points from doubles to take a 2-1 lead into the singles competition. The No. 3 spot tandem of Alex Martinez Roca and Denney Norrie bested the Spartan's Aleksandr Pokusaev and Andrew Parker 8-6. Shortly after, the No. 2 line of Dillon Pineda and Nolan McCaig claimed a tiebreaker over SSC's Lachlan Napier and Guilherme Dos Santos, 9-8 (1). MSU's Vasudev Vijayaraman and Jean Muniz were unable to mount a comeback in an 8-5 loss to Kevin Major and Prince Gbadamosi at the No. 1 line. As part of the exhibition, Angel Palacios and Joshua Sundaram knocked off Diego Orduz and Adam Larsen, 8-2, at the No. 4 line.



In singles, Sundaram quickly bested 16th-ranked Dos Santos, 6-3, 6-1, at the No. 3 line, swiftly followed by Pineda's 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2 to stretch the Mustang's lead to 4-1. Palacios clinched the match for the Maroon and Gold with a 6-0, 6-2 rout of Larsen at No. 5. McCaig responded with the fourth singles win for MSU, holding off Gbadamosi, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4 while Muniz fought off 38th-ranked Pokusaev in a three set thriller, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8. Vijayaraman went toe-to-toe with the ITA's sixth-ranked junior college player, but was overcome late in both sets, 7-5, 6-4. In a pair of additional matches, Roca handled Parker in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1 and Norrie ousted Orduz at the No. 7-8 line, respectively.

Big fourth inning plagues MSU Softball in season-opener

Midwestern State gave up a nine-spot in the top of the fourth and was unable to manufacture any offense in an 11-0 setback to Colorado School of Mines in the season opener.



Sophomore outfielder Lauren Lindgren extended her hitting streak to six games with a two-out single back through the box in the bottom of the first, but the Mustangs would muster only two more hits on Kelsey Thompson and Caycee Griffin's singles in the fifth.



The Orediggers were able to stake an early lead in the top of the first on a leadoff hit-by-pitch to Sonoma Toot, followed by a double into left-center from Dani Valerio. Starting pitcher Abbie Lancaster worked her way out of trouble, getting a strikeout, flyout and groundout to quell the threat.



Things got dicey for the Mustangs in the top of the fourth. Following a leadoff single and sacrifice bunt, Pua Fujinaga belted a two-run home run to stretch the lead to 3-0. A hit-by-pitch and two infield singles set the table for Clara Larson to clear the bags with a grand slam to left-center.



Mines would go on to add another run in the top of the fifth to push the lead to 11-0. Pitcher Maddie Rogers took home the win, tossing a three-hit shutout.

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved