HS hoops highlights and scores, Feb. 2

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

Rider       70 (8-1)
Braswell  39 (3-7)

WFHS      59 (0-10)
Sherman  68 (4-5)

District 6-4A

Graham               69 (2-4)
#23 Burkburnett  82 (5-1)
BURK: Jacob Williams 28 pts

Iowa Park  61 (0-5)
Vernon      79 (2-4)

District 8-3A

#11 Bowie  63 (10-1)
Henrietta    32 (4-7)

#17 Nocona  61 (8-3)
City View      50 (5-6)

Paradise        33 (2-9)
#10 Holliday  73 (9-2)
HOL: Brayden Wyatt 18 pts

District 9-2A

Archer City  55 (7-4)
Windthorst   65 (5-5)

Electra    45 (9-1)
Munday  32 (5-6)

Petrolia  48 (1-10)
Olney     54 (1-10)
OLN: Jalen Terry 16 pts, Parker Mayers 12

Seymour  46 (10-1)
Quanah    36 (5-6)

District 8-1A

Benjamin    77 (8-1)
Chillicothe  35 (2-7)

Crowell     26 (2-6)
Knox City  44 (9-0)

Harrold      55 (3-5)
Northside  51 (2-7)

District 17-1A

Newcastle   30 (4-3)
#7 Graford  90 (7-0)

District 21-1A

Gold-Burg  85 (3-7)
Bellevue    74 (3-6)
GB: Tanner Parrish 33 pts

Saint Jo  56 (5-4)
Midway   48 (5-5)

Prairie Valley  
#6 Slidell

TAPPS 1-1A

Christ Academy    50 (5-3)
EP Jesus Chapel  30 (0-8)
CA: Logan Cypher 19 pts, Anders Karlsvik 12

Girls

District 5-5A

Rider       53 (3-8)
Braswell  36 (5-5)

WFHS      42 (3-9)
Sherman  49 (2-10)

District 6-4A

Graham        49 (5-2)
Burkburnett  58 (6-1)
GRA: Ryan Gober 29 pts
BURK: Carolyn Thomas 21 pts, Eternity Jackson 12

Iowa Park  67 (3-4)
Vernon      64 (0-8)

District 8-3A

Bowie       54 (12-1)
Henrietta  30 (3-10)

Nocona     59 (8-5)
City View  34 (0-13)
NOC: Averee Kleinhans 24 pts

Paradise  30 (8-5)
Holliday   31 (6-7)

District 9-2A

#13 Archer City  37 (11-2)
#4 Windthorst    79 (12-0)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 26 pts, Kora Pennartz 12, Charlie Cooper 11

Electra   25 (3-9)
Munday  37 (4-9)

Petrolia  30 (5-8)
Olney     31 (1-12)

Seymour  40 (10-3)
Quanah   35 (5-8)

District 8-1A

Benjamin   57 (9-0)
Chillicothe  19 (5-4)
BEN: Myca Flowers 26 pts, 8 reb

Crowell      45 (6-2)
Knox City  20 (2-7)

Harrold      19 (0-8)
Northside  47 (4-5)

District 17-1A

Newcastle  51 (8-1)
Graford      44 (8-1)

District 21-1A

Gold-Burg  19 (1-10)
Bellevue     80 (9-2)

Saint Jo  44 (6-5)
Midway   20 (1-10)

Prairie Valley  16 (4-8)
Slidell             44 (11-0)

TAPPS 1-1A

#10 Christ Academy  26 (4-4)
#9 EP Jesus Chapel  31 (6-2)
CA: Danielle Okeke 12 pts

