HS hoops highlights and scores, Feb. 2

WICHITA FALLS, TX
Boys
District 5-5A
Rider 70 (8-1)
Braswell 39 (3-7)
WFHS 59 (0-10)
Sherman 68 (4-5)
District 6-4A
Graham 69 (2-4)
#23 Burkburnett 82 (5-1)
BURK: Jacob Williams 28 pts
Iowa Park 61 (0-5)
Vernon 79 (2-4)
District 8-3A
#11 Bowie 63 (10-1)
Henrietta 32 (4-7)
#17 Nocona 61 (8-3)
City View 50 (5-6)
Paradise 33 (2-9)
#10 Holliday 73 (9-2)
HOL: Brayden Wyatt 18 pts
District 9-2A
Archer City 55 (7-4)
Windthorst 65 (5-5)
Electra 45 (9-1)
Munday 32 (5-6)
Petrolia 48 (1-10)
Olney 54 (1-10)
OLN: Jalen Terry 16 pts, Parker Mayers 12
Seymour 46 (10-1)
Quanah 36 (5-6)
District 8-1A
Benjamin 77 (8-1)
Chillicothe 35 (2-7)
Crowell 26 (2-6)
Knox City 44 (9-0)
Harrold 55 (3-5)
Northside 51 (2-7)
District 17-1A
Newcastle 30 (4-3)
#7 Graford 90 (7-0)
District 21-1A
Gold-Burg 85 (3-7)
Bellevue 74 (3-6)
GB: Tanner Parrish 33 pts
Saint Jo 56 (5-4)
Midway 48 (5-5)
Prairie Valley
#6 Slidell
TAPPS 1-1A
Christ Academy 50 (5-3)
EP Jesus Chapel 30 (0-8)
CA: Logan Cypher 19 pts, Anders Karlsvik 12
Girls
District 5-5A
Rider 53 (3-8)
Braswell 36 (5-5)
WFHS 42 (3-9)
Sherman 49 (2-10)
District 6-4A
Graham 49 (5-2)
Burkburnett 58 (6-1)
GRA: Ryan Gober 29 pts
BURK: Carolyn Thomas 21 pts, Eternity Jackson 12
Iowa Park 67 (3-4)
Vernon 64 (0-8)
District 8-3A
Bowie 54 (12-1)
Henrietta 30 (3-10)
Nocona 59 (8-5)
City View 34 (0-13)
NOC: Averee Kleinhans 24 pts
Paradise 30 (8-5)
Holliday 31 (6-7)
District 9-2A
#13 Archer City 37 (11-2)
#4 Windthorst 79 (12-0)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 26 pts, Kora Pennartz 12, Charlie Cooper 11
Electra 25 (3-9)
Munday 37 (4-9)
Petrolia 30 (5-8)
Olney 31 (1-12)
Seymour 40 (10-3)
Quanah 35 (5-8)
District 8-1A
Benjamin 57 (9-0)
Chillicothe 19 (5-4)
BEN: Myca Flowers 26 pts, 8 reb
Crowell 45 (6-2)
Knox City 20 (2-7)
Harrold 19 (0-8)
Northside 47 (4-5)
District 17-1A
Newcastle 51 (8-1)
Graford 44 (8-1)
District 21-1A
Gold-Burg 19 (1-10)
Bellevue 80 (9-2)
Saint Jo 44 (6-5)
Midway 20 (1-10)
Prairie Valley 16 (4-8)
Slidell 44 (11-0)
TAPPS 1-1A
#10 Christ Academy 26 (4-4)
#9 EP Jesus Chapel 31 (6-2)
CA: Danielle Okeke 12 pts
