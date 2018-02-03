Accident on 9th Street sends one to the hospital

A car accident sent one man to the hospital in Wichita Falls Saturday. (Source: RNN)

Just before noon, a man was driving on 9th Street near Harrison Street. Another car started moving into his lane. He swerved in response and lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a light-pole.

Although police say there were no visible injuries to the man, he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

