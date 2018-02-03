Accident on 9th Street sends one to the hospital - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Accident on 9th Street sends one to the hospital

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
A car accident sent one man to the hospital in Wichita Falls Saturday. (Source: RNN) A car accident sent one man to the hospital in Wichita Falls Saturday. (Source: RNN)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A car accident sent one man to the hospital in Wichita Falls Saturday.

Just before noon, a man was driving on 9th Street near Harrison Street. Another car started moving into his lane. He swerved in response and lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a light-pole.

Although police say there were no visible injuries to the man, he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Arizona man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter is charged

    Arizona man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter is charged

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:22 PM EST2018-02-02 19:22:35 GMT
    Saturday, February 3 2018 5:58 PM EST2018-02-03 22:58:01 GMT

    An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

    An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

  • New Hampshire college town prepares for possible Patriots win

    New Hampshire college town prepares for possible Patriots win

    Saturday, February 3 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-02-03 22:50:29 GMT
    Saturday, February 3 2018 5:53 PM EST2018-02-03 22:53:56 GMT
    When the Patriots won in 2002, some things were set on fire in the normally quiet downtown of Durham, New Hampshire. Local authorities are hoping to prevent that sort of destruction Sunday night. (Source: WMUR/CNN)When the Patriots won in 2002, some things were set on fire in the normally quiet downtown of Durham, New Hampshire. Local authorities are hoping to prevent that sort of destruction Sunday night. (Source: WMUR/CNN)

    Police in Durham, New Hampshire, are preparing for thousands of Patriots fans possibly filling the quiet downtown Sunday night. Authorities are hoping to prevent the kind of destruction fans committed there during another Super Bowl.

    Police in Durham, New Hampshire, are preparing for thousands of Patriots fans possibly filling the quiet downtown Sunday night. Authorities are hoping to prevent the kind of destruction fans committed there during another Super Bowl.

  • Missing woman has been found safe

    Missing woman has been found safe

    Saturday, February 3 2018 5:53 PM EST2018-02-03 22:53:25 GMT
    Corrie Hollingsworth has been found safe. (Source: WFPD)Corrie Hollingsworth has been found safe. (Source: WFPD)

    WFPD has confirmed that 40-year old Corrie Hollingsworth has been found safe. 

    WFPD has confirmed that 40-year old Corrie Hollingsworth has been found safe. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly