Boots and Bling Gala happening Saturday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Boots and Bling Gala happening Saturday

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Boots and Bling Gala is happening Saturday night in Wichita Falls. (Source: Facebook) The Boots and Bling Gala is happening Saturday night in Wichita Falls. (Source: Facebook)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Boots and Bling Gala is happening Saturday night in Wichita Falls.

The event is a celebration of the painted horses in the community bought through the Leadership Wichita Falls classes of 2007 and 2017.

The Gala will begin at 7 p.m. and go until 10 tonight.

The money raised from selling the horses, sponsorship's and ticket sales will be used to benefit the Booker T. Washington playground and Bud Daniel Park in downtown Wichita Falls.

It will be held at the French Country Meadow red barn located at 4146 FM 367.

There will be music from Wichita Red and the Songbird and BBQ provided by The Branding Iron.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by calling (940)733-1108. You can also email bootsandblinggala2018@gmail.com for more information.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Arizona man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter is charged

    Arizona man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter is charged

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:22 PM EST2018-02-02 19:22:35 GMT
    Saturday, February 3 2018 5:58 PM EST2018-02-03 22:58:01 GMT

    An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

    An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

  • New Hampshire college town prepares for possible Patriots win

    New Hampshire college town prepares for possible Patriots win

    Saturday, February 3 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-02-03 22:50:29 GMT
    Saturday, February 3 2018 5:53 PM EST2018-02-03 22:53:56 GMT
    When the Patriots won in 2002, some things were set on fire in the normally quiet downtown of Durham, New Hampshire. Local authorities are hoping to prevent that sort of destruction Sunday night. (Source: WMUR/CNN)When the Patriots won in 2002, some things were set on fire in the normally quiet downtown of Durham, New Hampshire. Local authorities are hoping to prevent that sort of destruction Sunday night. (Source: WMUR/CNN)

    Police in Durham, New Hampshire, are preparing for thousands of Patriots fans possibly filling the quiet downtown Sunday night. Authorities are hoping to prevent the kind of destruction fans committed there during another Super Bowl.

    Police in Durham, New Hampshire, are preparing for thousands of Patriots fans possibly filling the quiet downtown Sunday night. Authorities are hoping to prevent the kind of destruction fans committed there during another Super Bowl.

  • Missing woman has been found safe

    Missing woman has been found safe

    Saturday, February 3 2018 5:53 PM EST2018-02-03 22:53:25 GMT
    Corrie Hollingsworth has been found safe. (Source: WFPD)Corrie Hollingsworth has been found safe. (Source: WFPD)

    WFPD has confirmed that 40-year old Corrie Hollingsworth has been found safe. 

    WFPD has confirmed that 40-year old Corrie Hollingsworth has been found safe. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly