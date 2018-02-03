Boots and Bling Gala happening Saturday

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.
Police in Durham, New Hampshire, are preparing for thousands of Patriots fans possibly filling the quiet downtown Sunday night. Authorities are hoping to prevent the kind of destruction fans committed there during another Super Bowl.
Police in Durham, New Hampshire, are preparing for thousands of Patriots fans possibly filling the quiet downtown Sunday night. Authorities are hoping to prevent the kind of destruction fans committed there during another Super Bowl.
WFPD has confirmed that 40-year old Corrie Hollingsworth has been found safe.
WFPD has confirmed that 40-year old Corrie Hollingsworth has been found safe.
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.