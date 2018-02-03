Boots and Bling Gala happening Saturday

The Boots and Bling Gala is happening Saturday night in Wichita Falls. (Source: Facebook)

The Boots and Bling Gala is happening Saturday night in Wichita Falls.

The event is a celebration of the painted horses in the community bought through the Leadership Wichita Falls classes of 2007 and 2017.

The Gala will begin at 7 p.m. and go until 10 tonight.

The money raised from selling the horses, sponsorship's and ticket sales will be used to benefit the Booker T. Washington playground and Bud Daniel Park in downtown Wichita Falls.

It will be held at the French Country Meadow red barn located at 4146 FM 367.

There will be music from Wichita Red and the Songbird and BBQ provided by The Branding Iron.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by calling (940)733-1108. You can also email bootsandblinggala2018@gmail.com for more information.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved