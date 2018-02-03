Polar Plunge freezes participants for good cause - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Polar Plunge freezes participants for good cause

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Dozens of people were freezin for a reason in Burkburnett. (Source: RNN Texoma) Dozens of people were freezin for a reason in Burkburnett. (Source: RNN Texoma)
BURKBURNETT, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Dozens of people were freezin for a reason in Burkburnett.

Saturday was Special Olympics Texas annual Polar Plunge at Boomtown Bay.

Those taking the dip dressed up in their best costume and prepared for the icy descent down one of Boomtown Bays slides. 

Every person that made the plunge only had one thing to say.

"It was really cold, like last year was," one plunger said. "It was very cold," said another. "It was freezing!," said a third as he headed for the locker-room.

The wind and cold air didn't make it any warmer, but the plungers didn't freeze in vain. They raised a ton of money for Special Olympics programs. 

The team who raised the most money went home with the golden plunger. That team was Holiday ISD with $2,000 raised.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Comeback Kings: Patriots thrive at late-game playoff rallies

    Comeback Kings: Patriots thrive at late-game playoff rallies

    Saturday, February 3 2018 4:45 PM EST2018-02-03 21:45:59 GMT
    Saturday, February 3 2018 9:08 PM EST2018-02-04 02:08:17 GMT

    Tom Brady is the comeback king in the playoffs.

    Tom Brady is the comeback king in the playoffs.

  • The Eagle Way is similar to the Patriot Way: No egos

    The Eagle Way is similar to the Patriot Way: No egos

    Saturday, February 3 2018 2:45 AM EST2018-02-03 07:45:25 GMT
    Saturday, February 3 2018 9:07 PM EST2018-02-04 02:07:52 GMT
    Bill Belichick's impressive resume makes it easy for the five-time championship head coach to mandate that players check their egos before joining the New England Patriots.
    Bill Belichick's impressive resume makes it easy for the five-time championship head coach to mandate that players check their egos before joining the New England Patriots.

  • Victims' dad apologizes after lunging at Nassar in courtroom

    Victims' dad apologizes after lunging at Nassar in courtroom

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:45 PM EST2018-02-03 04:45:41 GMT
    Saturday, February 3 2018 8:41 PM EST2018-02-04 01:41:07 GMT

    The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

    The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

    •   
Powered by Frankly