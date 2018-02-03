Polar Plunge freezes participants for good cause

Dozens of people were freezin for a reason in Burkburnett. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Saturday was Special Olympics Texas annual Polar Plunge at Boomtown Bay.

Those taking the dip dressed up in their best costume and prepared for the icy descent down one of Boomtown Bays slides.

Every person that made the plunge only had one thing to say.

"It was really cold, like last year was," one plunger said. "It was very cold," said another. "It was freezing!," said a third as he headed for the locker-room.

The wind and cold air didn't make it any warmer, but the plungers didn't freeze in vain. They raised a ton of money for Special Olympics programs.

The team who raised the most money went home with the golden plunger. That team was Holiday ISD with $2,000 raised.

