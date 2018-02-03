Polar Plunge freezes participants for good cause

Tom Brady is the comeback king in the playoffs.
Tom Brady is the comeback king in the playoffs.
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.
After more than a week of partisan bickering and social media-fueled buildup, the #releasethememo crowd got their memo. What it says (and doesn't say).
After more than a week of partisan bickering and social media-fueled buildup, the #releasethememo crowd got their memo. What it says (and doesn't say).
The Trump administration announces it will continue much of the Obama administration's nuclear weapons policy but take a more aggressive stance toward Russia.
The Trump administration announces it will continue much of the Obama administration's nuclear weapons policy but take a more aggressive stance toward Russia.