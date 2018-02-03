WCSO gets spicy for a good cause

Texomans got a little spicy to support our men and women in uniform at the second annual Wichita County Sheriff David Duke's Dynamite Chili Fest on Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The event was held at Elks Lodge 1105 on Seymour Road.

All the chili fixin's foodies crave and love were there.

There was also a chili cookoff, a silent auction and some baked sweets.

The money raised from the event will fund Wichita County Alumni Association's Memorial Project. The project honors fallen Wichita County deputies and volunteer firefighters.

"We're coming closer and closer to reaching our goal," WCSO Communication Services Deputy Melvin Joyner said. "It's going to be well over a $200,000 project and I'm certainly looking forward to getting that built. we do want to thank the public for coming out and support us.">

"I'll tell you what's great," Sheriff David Duke said. "It gets cold this time of year so people come out for the chili but people want to get involved. This community loves being involved in things like this."

The memorial will stand in front of the east lawn of the county courthouse.

Deputy Joyner said they hope to have it built around the time the new jail and jail annex opens.

