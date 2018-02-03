Comeback highlights MSU Softball day two sweep at Lubbock Softball Classic

Midwestern State overcame an early 4-0 deficit in the day's first game to knock off Chadron State, 6-4, on Ashley Fletcher's two-run dinger in the top of the seventh. In the second game, the Mustangs again utilized the long ball with a pair of two-run homers to upend Lubbock Christian, 6-4.



In the first game, Chadron State hung a three-spot on the Mustangs in the first after three walks, a pair of errors and a wild pitch. The Eagles tacked on another run in the bottom of the third following a leadoff walk and a two-out error to extend the lead to 4-0.



MSU came alive offensively in the top of the fourth, pushing across the equalizer. Ashley Fletcher worked a seven-pitch leadoff walk to get things going and Kelsey Knox reached on an error on a grounder to second. Senior catcher Amanda Thomas belted Jessica Jarecki's 2-2 offering to deep left-center, clearing the fence and pulling MSU within one. Kelcee Thompson doubled down the right field line and advanced to second on a throwing error on the ensuing at-bat. With two outs, Kelsey Eropkin hit a hard grounder off the glove of first baseman Kayla Michel and beat the throw, allowing Thompson to score and tie the game.



Junior pitcher Riley Adams came on in relief in the bottom of the third and gave the Mustangs a much-needed shot in the arm. The Roseville, Calif., native tossed 5.0 innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while fanning four. The right-hander threw 41-of-61 pitches for strikes to earn the win.



With Adams putting up zeroes, Midwestern State was able to break the tie in dramatic fashion in the top of the seventh. After freshman shortstop Caycee Griffin collected her second hit of the afternoon on a double down the line in left, junior first baseman Ashley Fletcher lifted a long ball to right to push MSU ahead.



Even with the two-run cushion, the Eagles brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the inning after a pinch-hit, leadoff single. CSC's Kayla Michel followed with a hard-hit grounder to second that second baseman Samantha Loos flipped to Griffin, who fired with a laser to first to turn two. Adams slammed the door with a strikeout to secure the win.



In game two, Midwestern State strung together a big inning again to claim the lead against Lubbock Christian. After both sides exchanged runs in the second, sophomore outfielder Lauren Lindgren ripped her first homer of the season, striking for two runs after Eropkin drew a hit-by-pitch to start the inning. Later in the inning, junior Samantha Loos tagged a two-run homer, scoring Thomas.



The Lady Chaps scored two in the bottom of the third to pull within a run at 5-4, but the MSU pitching staff went to work from that point on. Junior pitcher Abbie Lancaster came in and allowed just two hits over the final 3.1 innings to secure the win for the Mustangs.

