MSU Tennis sweep No. 12 Collin College in first exhibition outing

Midwestern's Maddie Coffman and Bicana Duff during their exhibition match vs. Collins St. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
The 11th-ranked Midwestern State women's tennis team defeated 12th-ranked junior college Collin County, 9-0, in an exhibition contest on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at the MSU Tennis Center.
In doubles, the Mustangs cruised to an early 3-0 advantage, dropping just two games at the No. 3 line. The duo of Anna Claire Gerletti and Emilijia Segetlija handled Taylor Chapman and Sydney Albro of CC, 8-2 at the No. 3 line. MSU's Greta Lazzarotto and Ashley Ramirez rolled to an 8-0 win over Makeilah Turner and Nicole Maldonado, 8-0 at No. 2 doubles while the Mustang's fifth-ranked tandem of Maddy Coffman and Bianca Duff knocked off the 17th-ranked pair of Hannah Rey and Jayme Waites, 8-0.
It was much the same domination in singles for the Mustangs. Gerletti took down Tiffani Holman in straight-sets, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 5 moments before Segetlija beat Rachel Clark, 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 6 line to clinch the match for MSU. Ramirez rattled off a 6-0, 6-2 win over Maldonado at No. 4 and Coffman cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over 47th-ranked Waites at No. 1. MSU completed the sweep after Duff defeated Turner, 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 and Lazzarotto fought off Rey, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3.
Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved
Saturday, February 3 2018 10:55 PM EST2018-02-04 03:55:46 GMT
Midwestern's Maddie Coffman and Bicana Duff during their exhibition match vs. Collins St. / Source: KAUZ
The 11th-ranked Midwestern State women's tennis team defeated 12th-ranked junior college Collin County, 9-0, in an exhibition contest on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at the MSU Tennis Center. In doubles, the Mustangs cruised to an early 3-0 advantage, dropping just two games at the No. 3 line. The duo of Anna Claire Gerletti and Emilijia Segetlija handled Taylor Chapman and Sydney Albro of CC, 8-2 at the No. 3 line. MSU's Greta Lazzarotto and As...
The 11th-ranked Midwestern State women's tennis team defeated 12th-ranked junior college Collin County, 9-0, in an exhibition contest on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at the MSU Tennis Center. In doubles, the Mustangs cruised to an early 3-0 advantage, dropping just two games at the No. 3 line. The duo of Anna Claire Gerletti and Emilijia Segetlija handled Taylor Chapman and Sydney Albro of CC, 8-2 at the No. 3 line. MSU's Greta Lazzarotto and As...
Saturday, February 3 2018 10:51 PM EST2018-02-04 03:51:57 GMT
MSU's Gracie Bogle thows a strike in the Mustangs 6-4 win over Lubbock Christian. / Source: KAUZ
Midwestern State overcame an early 4-0 deficit in the day's first game to knock off Chadron State, 6-4, on Ashley Fletcher's two-run dinger in the top of the seventh. In the second game, the Mustangs again utilized the long ball with a pair of two-run homers to upend Lubbock Christian, 6-4. In the first game, Chadron State hung a three-spot on the Mustangs in the first after three walks, a pair of errors and a wild pitch. The Eagles tacked on another run in the bottom of t...
Midwestern State overcame an early 4-0 deficit in the day's first game to knock off Chadron State, 6-4, on Ashley Fletcher's two-run dinger in the top of the seventh. In the second game, the Mustangs again utilized the long ball with a pair of two-run homers to upend Lubbock Christian, 6-4. In the first game, Chadron State hung a three-spot on the Mustangs in the first after three walks, a pair of errors and a wild pitch. The Eagles tacked on another run in the bottom of t...