MSU Tennis sweep No. 12 Collin College in first exhibition outing

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Midwestern's Maddie Coffman and Bicana Duff during their exhibition match vs. Collins St. / Source: KAUZ Midwestern's Maddie Coffman and Bicana Duff during their exhibition match vs. Collins St. / Source: KAUZ
 The 11th-ranked Midwestern State women's tennis team defeated 12th-ranked junior college Collin County, 9-0, in an exhibition contest on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at the MSU Tennis Center.
 
In doubles, the Mustangs cruised to an early 3-0 advantage, dropping just two games at the No. 3 line. The duo of Anna Claire Gerletti and Emilijia Segetlija handled Taylor Chapman and Sydney Albro of CC, 8-2 at the No. 3 line. MSU's Greta Lazzarotto and Ashley Ramirez rolled to an 8-0 win over Makeilah Turner and Nicole Maldonado, 8-0 at No. 2 doubles while the Mustang's fifth-ranked tandem of Maddy Coffman and Bianca Duff knocked off the 17th-ranked pair of Hannah Rey and Jayme Waites, 8-0.
 
It was much the same domination in singles for the Mustangs. Gerletti took down Tiffani Holman in straight-sets, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 5 moments before Segetlija beat Rachel Clark, 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 6 line to clinch the match for MSU. Ramirez rattled off a 6-0, 6-2 win over Maldonado at No. 4 and Coffman cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over 47th-ranked Waites at No. 1. MSU completed the sweep after Duff defeated Turner, 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 and Lazzarotto fought off Rey, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3.
 

