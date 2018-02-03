Midwestern State Basketball roundup: Feb 3

Six players score in double-figures as MSU Men win fifth-straight at home

Midwestern State boasted six players in double-figures on Saturday afternoon as the Mustangs claimed their fifth-straight home win with an 88-78 victory over Angelo State.



Leading by as many as 16 in the second half, the Mustangs were tested late as ASU pulled within five with 4:32 to play. A 16-5 run over the next 3:23 allowed MSU to stretch the lead back out to 16 with just over a minute to go. Pullum notched eight points over that span to put the game on ice. The Little Elm product went a perfect 4-for-4 from the field during the run, allowing the Mustangs to control the lead.



ASU's Ja'Michael Brown hit a pair of threes for the Rams in the final minute to pull within 10, but Midwestern State never trailed in the second half to pick up its third-straight win.



MSU was led by senior guard Trey Kennedy with 19 points and senior forward Josh Huntley picked up his third double-double of the season, going for 17 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Logan Hicks tacked on 15 while Brandon Neel (13), Devante Pullum (10) and Ola Ayodele (10) all added double figure point totals.



Angelo State got 25 points out of Brown who led the Rams, knocking down five of ASU's seven three pointers in the contest.



MSU Women drop first home LSC contest to Angelo State

Angelo State's De'Anira Moore recorded a triple-double on 15 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks as the Rambelles handed Midwestern State its first home Lone Star Conference loss of the season, 81-68.



The Mustangs fall to 11-9 on the season and 8-6 in Lone Star Conference play. MSU moves to 6-1 in LSC action at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.



The Mustangs were within striking distance at the end of the first half after Whitney Taylor drew a foul on a three-point attempt with less than a second left, connecting on all three attempts from the line to pull MSU within five at 42-37.



Angelo State started an 8-0 run a minute into the second half and the Mustangs were never able to recover. MSU would pull within single digits at the 6:07 mark in the fourth quarter, down 68-59, but the Rambelles responded with an 11-2 run to stretch the lead back out to 17 and close out the game.



Senior guard Kristin Rydell connected on four three-point attempts and finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists. Senior forward Micheline Mercelita pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds and senior guard Whitney Taylor recorded her 148th-career made trey, moving within seven of the all-time school record.



Aside from Moore's triple-double, Marquita Daniels scored 29 points for ASU, going 10-of-14 from the field and 6-for-8 from deep. Dezirae Hampton added a double-double for ASU, going for 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved