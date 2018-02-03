High School Roundup scores and highlights: Soccer and Basketball - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

High School Roundup scores and highlights: Soccer and Basketball

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Soccer

Non-District

Pampa          0
Burkburnett   0

HS Basketball

Tapps 1A

Girls

Ama. Holy Cross   28
Wichita Christian   51
WCS: Addi Vasquez 19 pts, 12 Reb

Boys 

Ama. Holy Cross        30
#5 Wichita Christian   62

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • Jackson: I'm not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

    Jackson: I'm not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

    Saturday, February 3 2018 5:45 PM EST2018-02-03 22:45:45 GMT
    Sunday, February 4 2018 3:56 AM EST2018-02-04 08:56:44 GMT

    Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show.

    Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show.

  • Comeback Kings: Patriots thrive at late-game playoff rallies

    Comeback Kings: Patriots thrive at late-game playoff rallies

    Saturday, February 3 2018 4:45 PM EST2018-02-03 21:45:59 GMT
    Sunday, February 4 2018 12:28 AM EST2018-02-04 05:28:57 GMT

    Tom Brady is the comeback king in the playoffs.

    Tom Brady is the comeback king in the playoffs.

  • MSU Tennis sweep No. 12 Collin College in first exhibition outing

    MSU Tennis sweep No. 12 Collin College in first exhibition outing

    Saturday, February 3 2018 10:55 PM EST2018-02-04 03:55:46 GMT
    Midwestern's Maddie Coffman and Bicana Duff during their exhibition match vs. Collins St. / Source: KAUZMidwestern's Maddie Coffman and Bicana Duff during their exhibition match vs. Collins St. / Source: KAUZ
     The 11th-ranked Midwestern State women's tennis team defeated 12th-ranked junior college Collin County, 9-0, in an exhibition contest on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at the MSU Tennis Center.   In doubles, the Mustangs cruised to an early 3-0 advantage, dropping just two games at the No. 3 line. The duo of Anna Claire Gerletti and Emilijia Segetlija handled Taylor Chapman and Sydney Albro of CC, 8-2 at the No. 3 line. MSU's Greta Lazzarotto and As...
     The 11th-ranked Midwestern State women's tennis team defeated 12th-ranked junior college Collin County, 9-0, in an exhibition contest on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at the MSU Tennis Center.   In doubles, the Mustangs cruised to an early 3-0 advantage, dropping just two games at the No. 3 line. The duo of Anna Claire Gerletti and Emilijia Segetlija handled Taylor Chapman and Sydney Albro of CC, 8-2 at the No. 3 line. MSU's Greta Lazzarotto and As...
    •   
Powered by Frankly