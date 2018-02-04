Lawsuit between TX college and softball players settled - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Lawsuit between TX college and softball players settled

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
(Source:KWES) (Source:KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (Rnn Texoma) -

A lawsuit between Midland College and a few softball players has been settled after the school approved changes to the program.

The players sued the school because they believed their team was not treated as fairly as the baseball program.

Steve Thomas, President of Midland College, said the school agreed to improve the softball complex by updating the bleacher seats, dressing and locker rooms and lighting on the field.

Thomas said they hope to have everything done by the start of the softball season in February 2020.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Jackson: I'm not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

    Jackson: I'm not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

    Saturday, February 3 2018 5:45 PM EST2018-02-03 22:45:45 GMT
    Sunday, February 4 2018 3:56 AM EST2018-02-04 08:56:44 GMT

    Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show.

    Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show.

  • Trump cites GOP memo as vindication on Russia

    Trump cites GOP memo as vindication on Russia

    Sunday, February 4 2018 12:26 AM EST2018-02-04 05:26:08 GMT
    Sunday, February 4 2018 12:47 AM EST2018-02-04 05:47:27 GMT
    President Donald Trump is claiming complete vindication from a congressional memo that alleges the FBI abused its surveillance powers during the investigation into his campaign's possible Russia ties.
    President Donald Trump is claiming complete vindication from a congressional memo that alleges the FBI abused its surveillance powers during the investigation into his campaign's possible Russia ties.

  • Video captures woman throwing hot water into boss' face

    Video captures woman throwing hot water into boss' face

    Sunday, February 4 2018 1:27 AM EST2018-02-04 06:27:20 GMT
    Sunday, February 4 2018 1:51 AM EST2018-02-04 06:51:07 GMT

    The victim suffered third-degree burns. The alleged disgruntled employee was arrested at her home. 

    The victim suffered third-degree burns. The alleged disgruntled employee was arrested at her home. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly