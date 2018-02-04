Lawsuit between TX college and softball players settled

A lawsuit between Midland College and a few softball players has been settled after the school approved changes to the program.

The players sued the school because they believed their team was not treated as fairly as the baseball program.

Steve Thomas, President of Midland College, said the school agreed to improve the softball complex by updating the bleacher seats, dressing and locker rooms and lighting on the field.

Thomas said they hope to have everything done by the start of the softball season in February 2020.

