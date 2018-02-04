Deputy in critical condition after being hit by car

A Jack County Deputy is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Sunday.

According to DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing, Around 7 a.m, DPS was investigating a minor crash west of Jacksboro and was being assisted by the Jack County as well as a wrecker who was on scene to tow the vehicle. At this time, an Infinity sedan was traveling westbound on U.S. 380 approaching the U.S. 281 intersection. Due to heavy fog and wet conditions, the driver of the sedan did not see the intersection and slid through it into a ditch hitting both the Deputy and the wrecker driver.

The Deputy was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. He is in critical, but stable condition. The wrecker driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The DPS trooper was not hit.

No charges have been filed and the crash is still under investigation.

