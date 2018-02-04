Man arrested after smashing 12 police cars with sledgehammer

A man was arrested after smashing Dallas police cars with a sledgehammer Sunday. (Source: Dallas Police Association Twitter)
A man was arrested after smashing Dallas police cars with a sledgehammer Sunday. (Source: Dallas Police Association Twitter)
DALLAS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -
A man was arrested after smashing Dallas police cars with a sledgehammer Sunday.
58-year old Gregory Simpson entered a Dallas Central Patrol parking lot early Sunday morning and began smashing back and side windows out of 12 marked police vehicles, according to police spokeswoman Diana Browning.
Simpson was arrested at the scene and is in the Dallas County jail.
Friday, February 2 2018 11:45 PM EST2018-02-03 04:45:41 GMT
Sunday, February 4 2018 4:40 PM EST2018-02-04 21:40:50 GMT
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.