Man arrested after smashing 12 police cars with sledgehammer

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
DALLAS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A man was arrested after smashing Dallas police cars with a sledgehammer Sunday.

58-year old Gregory Simpson entered a Dallas Central Patrol parking lot early Sunday morning and began smashing back and side windows out of 12 marked police vehicles, according to police spokeswoman Diana Browning.

Simpson was arrested at the scene and is in the Dallas County jail. 

