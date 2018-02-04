Hundreds attend 38th annual German Sausage Festival

People from across Texoma came together Sunday to fill their bellies and help a good cause. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The Knights of Columbus held their 38th annual German Sausage Meal at their hall in Scotland.

People could stay and eat there, take something to-go, or even buy raw sausage.

Jerry Smith, one of the volunteers who helped bring everything together, says it took a lot of hard work to put this event on.

"It took most of the week," said Smith. "They set up a week before the sausage meal, get the tables out and you know on Thursday before the meal the sausage is made and of course this year they made 3,200 pounds of sausage which is a little over a ton and a half of sausage and by the end of today it will all be gone."

That is a lot of sausage for a lot of people!

This year, the event drew just under 1,400 people which is almost three times the population of the town.

All the proceeds raised from this event stays in town and helps fund various organizations such as St. Boniface Church and the Scotland Volunteer Fire Department.

