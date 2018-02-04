WF Church & Business work together to fight hunger

One Wichita Falls church is fighting hunger on the day of the big game.

With the help of the community, First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls turned Super Bowl Sunday to 'SOUPer Sunday.'

"The past two Sunday's we handed out bags to all of our folks that come to worship and encouraged them to bring them back today filled with cans of soup," Georgia Harrison, the associate pastor said.

The cans of soup will then be given to Interfaith Outreach Services, a non-profit organization that provides resources to those who are in temporary financial crisis.

Bryan Press, the 'SOUPer Sunday' organizer, said last year was a success so they decided to help out once again.

"Last year we brought in about 1,500 cans of soup and we gave them to Interfaith Ministries, and they called us just about a week ago and said 'we're out of soup' so here we are again," Press said.

Many church members like Marcy Brown Marsden, participated on 'SOUPer Sunday' and dropped off their bags filled with cans of soup before service Sunday morning.

"There's a lot of children out there who go hungry," Marsden said. "Knowing that my son is healthy, I want other people to have their children healthy too, that's why we brought special soups for children."

However, church members were not the only ones who want to help keep the pantry at Interfaith Outreach Services stocked with soup.

Bahama Bucks decided to lend a hand to First United Methodist Church by encouraging its customers to donate at least two cans of soup.

In return, those customers got to walk away with a free baby snow cone.

"It's a really good feeling," Claudia Ancill, Bahama Bucks Co-Manager said. "I mean a baby snow cone is small but that's two free meals for people who don't have that."

Harrison said as of Sunday afternoon the church had collected 1,300 cans of soup.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.