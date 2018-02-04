Unique exhibit shows off African-American artwork

A unique art exhibit has made its way to Wichita Falls. (Source: RNN Texoma)

A unique art exhibit has made its way to Wichita Falls.

The "Soul of Black Folk" is a collection of art by African-Americans dating back to the turn of the century.

Dozens of people came out to preview the exhibit at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art including Mayor Stephen Santellana.

Margie Reese, Executive Director for the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, says she hopes this will get people to continue coming to the museum.

"The number one thing that I hope is that people will keep coming back again and again and again no matter what's showing," Reese said. "Because this is our museum and we have to support it."

This exhibit was made possible by a partnership between the African-American Museum in Dallas and the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture.

Everyone can check out the artwork starting Tuesday, February 6 and it will be showing until March 17.

