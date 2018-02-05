Manhunt Monday

-
Western contractors at coalition base: American troops start drawdown in Iraq following defeat of Islamic State group.
Democratic and Republican lawmakers say President Donald Trump was wrong to assert that a GOP-produced classified memo on FBI surveillance powers cleared him in the Russia investigation.
A Chilean sex-abuse victim says Pope Francis received a letter in 2015 that graphically detailed his abuse and a church cover-up, contradicting the pope's insistence that no victims had come forward.
A Dodge Ram ad that used a speech by Martin Luther King, Jr., is drawing ire on social media.
Lane closures for both sides of the Kell Freeway began on Monday morning. (Source: RNN Texoma)
Lane closures for both sides of the Kell Freeway began on Monday morning.
