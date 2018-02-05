Manhunt Monday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Manhunt Monday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Christopher Khater is wanted for Money Laundering by the WFPD. (Source: WFPD) Christopher Khater is wanted for Money Laundering by the WFPD. (Source: WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for this week's Manhunt Monday suspect. 

Christopher Charles Khater is wanted for Money Laundering. The 31-year-old stands five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. 

If you know where he is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you up to a $500 reward.

