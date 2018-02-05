Veterans Resource Fair set for Wednesday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Veterans Resource Fair set for Wednesday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
The Veterans Resource Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 5300 Kell Blvd. (Source: US Department of Veterans Affairs) The Veterans Resource Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 5300 Kell Blvd. (Source: US Department of Veterans Affairs)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The US Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a Veterans Resource Fair this Wednesday in Wichita Falls. 

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 5300 Kell Blvd.

Representatives from various programs including; Veterans Choice Program, Human Resources, Suicide Prevention, Transition & Care, MyHealtheVet, Native American Veterans Program, Health Promotion Disease Prevention and more will be on hand to answer questions.

If you cannot make it to the resource fair and have a question or concern about your healthcare you can call a Patient Advocate at (405) 456-1788 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

