Veterans Resource Fair set for Wednesday

The US Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a Veterans Resource Fair this Wednesday in Wichita Falls.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 5300 Kell Blvd.

Representatives from various programs including; Veterans Choice Program, Human Resources, Suicide Prevention, Transition & Care, MyHealtheVet, Native American Veterans Program, Health Promotion Disease Prevention and more will be on hand to answer questions.

If you cannot make it to the resource fair and have a question or concern about your healthcare you can call a Patient Advocate at (405) 456-1788 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

