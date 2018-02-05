Faith Mission celebrates 60 years with documentary

The Wichita Falls Faith Mission is celebrating 60 years of service to the community.

To commemorate this milestone the organization released a documentary of its history on January 30.

The documentary includes the story of a person who came to them in his time of need and how his life has changed for the better.

It also provides insight into the world of homelessness, especially in the Wichita Falls area. Faith City Mission began serving the homeless in 1958 above the old Hornsby Heavy Hardware Store.

The name later changed to Wichita Falls Faith Mission. The organization now serves the homeless at two shelters, Faith Mission and Faith Refuge.

The Faith Resale and Donation Center was added in 2007 to help provide funding for the ministry.

"Wichita Falls Faith Mission has had one goal for 60 years, to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to help men, women, and children get off the streets," emphasized Steve Sparks, CEO of Wichita Falls Faith Mission in a press release. He continued, "Following in the great heritage of our founders, we are privileged to see countless lives changed forever because of what God is doing."



