Haynes Northwest Academy principal booked into jail

Haynes Northwest Academy Principal Cindy Underwood has been booked into the Wichita Co. Jail for Failure to Report. (Source: WCSO) Haynes Northwest Academy Principal Cindy Underwood has been booked into the Wichita Co. Jail for Failure to Report. (Source: WCSO)

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police have confirmed an active warrant for Failure to Report, a misdemeanor, has been filed for Haynes Northwest Academy Principal Cindy Underwood. 

Underwood was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail sometime on Monday afternoon. Newschannel 6 first reported on Friday, Underwood was placed on administrative leave. 

Texas state law requires a person in an official capacity to notify police and Child Protective Services within 48 hours of learning about or suspecting an incident involving any abuse of a child.

WFPD's Crimes Against Juvenile detectives did inform the WFISD Police Chief about the situation before warrants for Underwood and Crockett Principal Kory Dorman were issued. 

WFISD Communications Officer Ashley Thomas released the following statement;

"Cindy Underwood, Haynes Elementary principal, is currently on administrative leave. However, WFISD has not received information from Wichita Falls PD. Ms. Underwood has an excellent employment history in WFISD, and we will be doing an internal investigation to determine the next steps."

Thomas said all comments regarding these incidents have to go through Superintendent Michael Kuhrt. Thomas also said he will not be available for comment until later in the week.

Newschannel 6 is working to obtain warrant documents for the incident involving Underwood. Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story. 

