Warrant issued for Haynes Northwest Academy principal

According to arrest documents, it is alleged that on December 15, 2017, Kory Fancher Dorman, 45, committed Family Code 261.109 Failure to Report while acting in an official capacity as Principal at Crocket Elementary in Wichita Falls.

Crockett Elementary Principal, Kory Dorman, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday for Failure to Report, which is a misdemeanor charge. (Source: WCSO)

Wichita Falls Police have confirmed to Newschannel 6 a WFISD employee is facing a charge of Failure to Report.

Wichita Falls Police have confirmed to Newschannel 6 a WFISD employee is facing a charge of Failure to Report. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Police have confirmed an active warrant for Failure to Report, a misdemeanor, has been filed for Haynes Haynes Northwest Academy Principal Cindy Underwood. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Police have confirmed an active warrant for Failure to Report, a misdemeanor, has been filed for Haynes Haynes Northwest Academy Principal Cindy Underwood.

Newschannel 6 first reported on Friday, Underwood was placed on administrative leave.

Texas state law requires a person in an official capacity to notify police and Child Protective Services within 48 hours of learning about or suspecting an incident involving any abuse of a child.

WFPD's Crimes Against Juvenile detectives did inform the WFISD Police Chief about the situation before warrants for Underwood and Crockett Principal Kory Dorman were issued.

WFISD Communications Officer Ashley Thomas released the following statement;

"Cindy Underwood, Haynes Elementary principal, is currently on administrative leave. However, WFISD has not received information from Wichita Falls PD. Ms. Underwood has an excellent employment history in WFISD, and we will be doing an internal investigation to determine the next steps."

Newschannel 6 is working to obtain warrant documents for the incident involving Underwood. As of Friday morning, Underwood has not turned herself in.

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.

