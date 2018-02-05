Warrant issued for Haynes Northwest Academy principal

Wichita Falls Police have confirmed to Newschannel 6 a WFISD employee is facing a charge of Failure to Report.
According to arrest documents, it is alleged that on December 15, 2017, Kory Fancher Dorman, 45, committed Family Code 261.109 Failure to Report while acting in an official capacity as Principal at Crocket Elementary in Wichita Falls.
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.
Western contractors at coalition base: American troops start drawdown in Iraq following defeat of Islamic State group.
