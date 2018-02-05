Local manufacturer seeking city help to recruit and retain emplo - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Local manufacturer seeking city help to recruit and retain employees

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Sharp Iron in Wichita Falls is having trouble recruiting and retaining welders.

The company is hoping the city can help with its workforce program by providing $24,000 to help attract more skilled workers to Wichita Falls.

City leaders say it could just be the beginning of an aggressive strategy to recruit and retain young workers to the area.

CEO of the Chamber Henry Florsheim says if council passes this resolution, it could be a springboard for the city.

Sharp Iron is looking to attract workers from the Tulsa Welding School. Newschannel 6 Reporter Alex Achten will have more on this story on Newschannel 6 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

