Arrest affidavit released for Haynes Northwest Academy principal

The Wichita Falls Police have confirmed an active warrant for Failure to Report, a misdemeanor, has been filed for Haynes Haynes Northwest Academy Principal Cindy Underwood.
According to arrest documents, it is alleged that on December 15, 2017, Kory Fancher Dorman, 45, committed Family Code 261.109 Failure to Report while acting in an official capacity as Principal at Crocket Elementary in Wichita Falls.
Newschannel 6 has obtained the arrest warrant for a WFISD principal who has been charged with Failure to Report, a misdemeanor charge.
