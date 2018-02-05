Arrest affidavit released for Haynes Northwest Academy principal

According to arrest documents, it is alleged that on December 15, 2017, Kory Fancher Dorman, 45, committed Family Code 261.109 Failure to Report while acting in an official capacity as Principal at Crocket Elementary in Wichita Falls.

Crockett Elementary Principal, Kory Dorman, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday for Failure to Report, which is a misdemeanor charge. (Source: WCSO)

The Wichita Falls Police have confirmed an active warrant for Failure to Report, a misdemeanor, has been filed for Haynes Haynes Northwest Academy Principal Cindy Underwood.

Haynes Northwest Academy Principal Cindy Underwood has been booked into the Wichita Co. Jail for Failure to Report. (Source: WCSO)

Newschannel 6 has obtained the arrest warrant for a WFISD principal who has been charged with Failure to Report, a misdemeanor charge. (Source: WFISD)

According to the arrest affidavit, on November 6, 2017, officials with Child Protective Services notified the WFPD of a possible aggravated sexual assault that occurred at Haynes Northwest Academy.

CPS investigators reported photographs found on a student assigned iPad belonging to the WFISD appeared to show inappropriate photos involving three children while in a classroom on October 3, 2017.

Documents state the photos were discovered by a homeroom teacher on October 25, 2017, who in turn brought the situation to the attention of the principal, Cindy Underwood, 35.

An intake report was submitted to CPS by a parent of one of the students on October 31, 2017. Detectives with the WFPD met with Underwood to speak about the incident.

WFPD said Underwood confirmed the incident occurred on October 3, 2017, and she was notified about it on October 25, 2017, by the homeroom teacher.

Underwood told WFPD she made the decision to contact all the parents of the students involved but did not file a report with CPS or law enforcement.

Underwood released all the students to their parents and allowed them to go home. WFPD states these children, at their age, should not have knowledge of sexual acts exhibited in the photos unless they have seen or experienced it.

Therefore, by allowing the victims to go home, Underwood placed them at risk for further possible abuse according to police.

Each victim was taken to Patsy's House Child Advocacy Center for forensic interviews.

Texas state law requires a person in an official capacity to notify police and Child Protective Services within 48 hours of learning about or suspecting an incident involving any abuse of a child.

Due to Underwood's actions following the alleged incident while acting in an official capacity, the WFPD issued a warrant for her arrest on January 31, 2018.

Underwood was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Monday. Underwood is the second principal to be charged with Failure to Report by the WFPD.

Crockett Elementary Principal Kory Dorman was booked into jail last week for her actions following an alleged incident in December 2017 at that campus.

Both principals are on administrative leave. WFISD Communications Officer Ashley Thomas, all comments regarding these incidents have to go through Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.

Thomas also said he will not be available for comment until later in the week. Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.

