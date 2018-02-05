Cold and Damp

Another surge of cold air will arrive late tonight into Tuesday. At the same time, a storm system will bring clouds and very light precipitation to the area throughout the day into the evening. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly fall through the 30s. We'll have to keep a very close eye on temperatures and moisture as it will be possible for it to get just cold enough for some light freezing drizzle by late in the day or evening. I'm not expecting major issues, but a few slick spots will be possible on elevated surfaces.

All precipitation will be gone by Wednesday with a return to a nicer forecast.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist