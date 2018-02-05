Watching For Icy Spots

Headline: Icy spots on bridges & overpasses possible this afternoon

Its not as cold this morning as Monday morning, but it will be cold all day. Yesterday's highs were in the 40s, today's highs will be in the low 30s. With temperatures near the freezing mark all day today, there will be a concern for icing in parts of Texoma where light rain may fall. The best chance if this will be along and east of highway 81 from Waurika to Bowie. We don't believe icy roads will big concern this afternoon and evening, but travelers should be mindful of ice on bridges and overpasses. Starting tomorrow, temperatures will warm gradually through Saturday, when we might hit 70. Then, another wintry cold blast arrives Sunday.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist