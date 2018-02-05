Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter for deadly Loop 11 wreck

Our crews are on the scene on what appears to be a deadly accident on Beverly Drive and Loop 11.
Newschannel 6 has obtained the arrest warrant for a WFISD principal who has been charged with Failure to Report, a misdemeanor charge.
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.
The Wichita Falls Police have confirmed an active warrant for Failure to Report, a misdemeanor, has been filed for Haynes Haynes Northwest Academy Principal Cindy Underwood.
