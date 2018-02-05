Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter for deadly Loop 11 wre - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter for deadly Loop 11 wreck

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Aaron Charles Jennings has been charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter, a felony of the second degree, following a deadly accident on Loop 11 on January 10. (Source: WCSO) Aaron Charles Jennings has been charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter, a felony of the second degree, following a deadly accident on Loop 11 on January 10. (Source: WCSO)

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A Wichita Falls man has been charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter, a felony of the second degree, following a deadly accident on Loop 11 on January 10.

According to WFPD, Aaron Charles Jennings, 29, was driving a 2014 Impala on January 10, when the vehicle hit the light pole at Loop 11 and Beverly Drive.

The passenger, Danielle Nicole Shelton, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. 

Witnesses told police the driver, identified as Jennings, was traveling recklessly and at high rates of speed before the crash. 

According to the arrest warrant, two used syringes were found in the floorboard of the driver's side of the vehicle. 

While at the hospital, Jennings told police he has been drinking and taking painkillers before the crash occurred. 

A nurse who was working in the emergency room told police Jennings exhibited lethargic behavior for which he has no medical reason or complications that would cause that behavior.

A grand jury subpoena for Jennings' medical records showed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine in Jennings' system. 

A warrant for his arrest was issued on January 31, 2018. Jennings was already behind bars in the Wichita Co. Jail for other unrelated charges. 

