WFISD superintendent releases statement following allegations against two principals

Newschannel 6 has obtained the arrest warrant for a WFISD principal who has been charged with Failure to Report, a misdemeanor charge.
According to arrest documents, it is alleged that on December 15, 2017, Kory Fancher Dorman, 45, committed Family Code 261.109 Failure to Report while acting in an official capacity as Principal at Crocket Elementary in Wichita Falls.
Authorities in Colorado says a deputy has died after being shot and three other law enforcement officers were injured while investigating a stolen vehicle.
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.
Western contractors at coalition base: American troops start drawdown in Iraq following defeat of Islamic State group.
