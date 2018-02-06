HS hoops highlights: Feb. 5

Sunday, February 4 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-02-04 22:36:25 GMT
Monday, February 5 2018 7:59 AM EST2018-02-05 12:59:11 GMT
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch as the Florida Atlantic University Marching Band welcomes the president to his private golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he hosted a Super Bowl watch party. (Source: CNN)
President Donald Trump is expressing appreciation for U.S. service members, who he says make occasions like Super Bowl Sunday possible.
President Donald Trump is expressing appreciation for U.S. service members, who he says make occasions like Super Bowl Sunday possible.