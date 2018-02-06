HS hoops highlights: Feb. 5 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS hoops highlights: Feb. 5

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Bowie girls' coach Chuck Hall instructs his team during their Senior Night win over City View / Source: KAUZ Bowie girls' coach Chuck Hall instructs his team during their Senior Night win over City View / Source: KAUZ
BOWIE, TX (KAUZ) -

District 8-3A

Boys

City View   35 (5-7)
#10 Bowie  75 (11-1)

Girls

City View  22 (0-14)
Bowie       88 (13-1)

