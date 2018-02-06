Wichita Falls City Council: Meeting Highlights

Many things were discussed and voted on at Tuesday’s city council meeting. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Police Department will be getting 51 additional rifle-resistant vests for detectives and tactical units in the field.

The city also will apply for a grant to get the department a 3D laser scanner that can scan crime scenes.

Councilors officially announced a special session for February 13 to call a bond election on May 5.

City leaders will be spending $55,000 on an environmental study of the old ATCO building after Clayton Homes had issues arise in their environmental study and backed out of the deal.

Councilors also approved a resolution to give Sharp Iron $24,000 to triple the signing bonuses for welders out of the Tulsa Welding School.

They also approved a resolution to apply for an $800,000 grant to begin a three-year process of building a new traffic administration building.

