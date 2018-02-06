Transfer Station closed due to water line break

An emergency water line break forced a shutdown of the Transfer Station in Wichita Falls. (Source: KAUZ)

An emergency water line break forced a shutdown of the Transfer Station in Wichita Falls.

The station, located on Lawrence Road, will be closed Tuesday through Friday. Residents who need to dispose of debris during the closure can use the City Landfill at 10984 Wiley Road.

The City Landfill is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Directions to the Landfill from Wichita Falls are as follows: Take Seymour Highway west toward Seymour to Highway 258, proceed West on Highway 258 toward Kamay for approximately one mile to Wiley Road, turn right (North) on Wiley Road and travel two miles.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

