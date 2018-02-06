Over 13 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Wichita Falls

Jeffery Carrethers was arrested last week with more than 13 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. (Source: WFPD)

A man was arrested last week with more than 13 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

On Thursday, February 1, officers clocked a vehicle traveling 75 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone in the 3100 block of U.S. 287.

The driver, Jeffery Carrethers, 54, was pulled over for the traffic violation. During the stop, WFPD K9 Turko alerted at the rear passenger door and trunk area ?of the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, a blue suitcase was found in the trunk that had 18 vacuum sealed packages of marijuana inside.

Officers said it was determined to be hydroponic marijuana, which means it was grown in nutrient-enriched water.

Carrethers told police the marijuana was his and he bought it in Colorado and was taking it to Dallas. The total weight of marijuana found in the vehicle was 13.35 pounds.

Carrethers was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with Possession of Marijuana Over 5 Pounds Under 50 pounds.

