Firehouse Subs grant allows WFPD to purchase tactical robot

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is adding a new tool that can potentially save officer's lives thanks to a Firehouse Subs grant.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded the police department a $26,290 grant and with those funds, the WFPD purchased an AVATAR III Tactical Robot and Avatar Pan-Tilt-Zoom Camera.

This tool allows law enforcement to quickly and safely inspect dangerous situations. Newschannel 6 Reporter Brenda Robledo will have more on this story on Newschannel 6 at 6.

