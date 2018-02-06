New TxDOT cameras to monitor traffic on Kell

A new Wichita Falls Transportation Administration Center is in the works.
Wichita Falls city leaders continue to discuss a possible bond proposal and have indicated there will probably be a vote soon.
Sharp Iron in Wichita Falls is struggling to find enough welders to fill all their positions, and now the city is helping them out.
Wichita Falls P.D. continues to take steps to keep up with the latest technology.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is getting more rifle resistant vests for their officers.
