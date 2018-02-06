New TxDOT cameras to monitor traffic on Kell

Several Texomans said they were wondering what those giant poles going up were. (Source: KAUZ)

Five new TxDOT camera poles will be monitoring traffic on the Kell Freeway.

The new camera poles will be located at Brook, Taft, Kemp, Barnett, and Fairway. It is a more than $930,000 project that started in October.

The cameras are not functional yet. Once they are up in running around two months, the public can monitor them at home or on their phone using the TxDOT website.

