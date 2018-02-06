WFPD to get more rifle-resistant vests

More Wichita Falls police officers will have rifle-resistant vests for dangerous situations. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Police Department is getting more rifle resistant vests for their officers.

The department was awarded a state grant to add 51 vests that will be worn by detectives and tactical units out in the field.

Police Chief Manuel Borrego said these vests will have steel plates in them, making them resistant to high-powered rifles.

Currently, the department has just over 100 rifle-resistant vests for officers on patrol.

