WFPD hoping for 3D laser scanner to help with crime scenes

The 3D laser scanner will help take a 3D imagine of the entire area at crimes scenes like the one pictured above. (Source: KAUZ)

Wichita Falls P.D. continues to take steps to keep up with the latest technology.

It's why city council approved a resolution to apply for a $43,515 Homeland Security grant that would pay for a 3D laser scanner.

Police Chief Manuel Borrego said this scanner would be able to take 3D scans of crime scenes, wreck's, and even events like Hotter'N Hell.

"We can actually go out to the Hotter'N Hell sight and scan that entire site so that we have that in our records," Chief Borrego said. "And should, God forbid, something happens out there we can go back out and re-scan the area with our crime scene specialists and have all those data points that we need."

Chief Borrego said it would also help in trials. The District Attorney's Office would be able to show the jury a visual representation of the crime scene instead of just maps and pictures.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved