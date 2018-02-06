Sharp Iron gets funding from WF to recruit welders - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Sharp Iron gets funding from WF to recruit welders

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Sharp Iron is looking for more welders like the one pictured above to add to Wichita Falls' skilled worker pool.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Sharp Iron in Wichita Falls is struggling to find enough welders to fill all their positions, and now the city is helping them out.

On Tuesday city councilors passed a resolution to give Sharp Iron $24,000 to recruit students from the Tulsa Welding School and triple their signing bonuses from $1,000 to $3,000.

President of Sharp Iron Michael Stanford said it's a way for them to fill their positions and bring more skilled-workers to Wichita Falls.

