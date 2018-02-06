Sharp Iron gets funding from WF to recruit welders

Each Sharp Iron welder gets a $1,000 signing bonus. They are hoping to recruit students from the Tulsa Welding School and double and triple that bonus. (Source: KAUZ)

Sharp Iron is looking for more welders like the one pictured above to add to Wichita Falls' skilled worker pool. (Source: KAUZ)

Sharp Iron in Wichita Falls is struggling to find enough welders to fill all their positions, and now the city is helping them out.

On Tuesday city councilors passed a resolution to give Sharp Iron $24,000 to recruit students from the Tulsa Welding School and triple their signing bonuses from $1,000 to $3,000.

President of Sharp Iron Michael Stanford said it's a way for them to fill their positions and bring more skilled-workers to Wichita Falls.

